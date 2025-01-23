Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1708 Against USD Thursday

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 12 pips to 7.1708 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

