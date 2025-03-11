Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1741 Against USD Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1741 against USD Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 8 pips to 7.1741 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

