ChiNext Index Closes Higher Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ChiNext Index closes higher Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 6.71 percent to close at 1,667.45 points Tuesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

