ChiNext Index Closes Higher Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.14 percent to close at 1,827.58 points Tuesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
