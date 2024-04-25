ChiNext Index closes lower Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.04 percent to close at 1,764.73 points Thursday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.