ChiNext Index Closes Lower Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.57 percent to close at 1,895.15 points Wednesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
