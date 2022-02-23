UrduPoint.com

ChiNext Index Opens Higher Wednesday

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was up 0.16 percent to open at 2,770.21 points Wednesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

>