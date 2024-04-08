ChiNext Index Opens Lower Monday
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) -- The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, was down 0.32 percent to open at 1,834.45 points Monday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
