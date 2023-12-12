Open Menu

'Chip Alliance': S. Korean President Kicks Off Dutch Trip

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) South Korea's president on Tuesday kicked off a visit to the Netherlands, hoping to forge a "chip alliance" between the two global semiconductor powerhouses.

Yoon Suk Yeol will become the first foreign leader to visit the highly controlled "cleanroom" manufacturing facilities of Dutch tech giant ASML, which makes cutting-edge machines to build semiconductor chips.

These high-tech chips are the lifeblood of the global economy, found in everything from the smartphone in your pocket to the car you drive.

Semiconductors are the "linchpin" of ties between Korea and the Netherlands, Yoon told AFP in an exclusive written interview before becoming the first Korean leader to visit since ties were established in 1961.

Yoon will be joined on his visit to ASML by the heads of major chip makers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

