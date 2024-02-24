Chip giant TSMC shifts away from hotspot Taiwan with Japan plant

Kikuyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) TSMC's new chip plant in Japan will help assure global supplies of the crucial hardware, the Taiwanese giant's founder Morris Chang said Saturday as the $8.6-billion factory was officially opened.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which counts Apple and Nvidia as clients, produces half the world's chips, used in everything from smartphones to satellites and increasingly to power AI technology.

But TSMC's customers, as well as governments concerned about supplies of semiconductors vital to their economies and defence, want the firm to make more chips.