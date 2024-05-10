Chip Giant TSMC's April Revenue Jumps 60% On-year
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC's April revenue jumped nearly 60 percent on-year, the firm said Friday, enjoying a surge in demand for chips that power artificial intelligence hardware.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company -- a supplier to Apple and Nvidia -- controls more than half the world's output of chips, including some of the most advanced variants.
Consolidated revenues for April were "approximately NT$236.02 billion ($7.
2 billion)... an increase of 59.6 percent from April 2023", it said in a statement.
This compares with a 34.3 on-year jump in March 2024.
The company said last month that first-quarter revenues had increased by 13 percent on-year to $18.87 billion, and expects a 27.6 percent rise in the second.
The wild success of OpenAI's ChatGPT has sparked an AI gold rush, with demand surging around the world for the cutting-edge chips that help run AI apps.
