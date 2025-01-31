Open Menu

Chipmaker Intel Beats Revenue Expectations Amidst Q4 Loss

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Intel reported a fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday, but better than expected revenue as the US chip giant continues to struggle to stake its place in the artificial intelligence revolution

The company posted a net loss of $126 million for the quarter ending December 28, compared to a profit of $2.67 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue declined seven percent to $14.3 billion, which was slightly better than expected by analysts.

The company's share price rose two percent in after-hours trading following the earnings release.

"While Intel's revenue decline remains concerning, the overall results came in ahead of the most pessimistic forecasts, possibly propped by broader market and geopolitical factors," said Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne.

For the full year 2024, Intel recorded a substantial net loss of $18.8 billion, compared to a profit of $1.7 billion in 2023, largely due to restructuring charges and challenging market conditions.

Intel is one of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies, but its fortunes have been eclipsed by Asian powerhouses TSMC and Samsung, which dominate the made-to-order semiconductor business.

The company was also caught by surprise with the emergence of Nvidia, a graphics chip maker, as the world's preeminent AI chip provider.

Last month, Intel's Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger was forced out after the board lost confidence in his plans to turn the company around.

His abrupt departure came after the company in August vowed to cut more than 15,000 jobs in a draconian cost reduction plan, and paused or delayed construction on several chipmaking facilities.

Intel's shares fell 60 percent last year, and its market valuation is about $90 billion, just a fraction of Nvidia, which makes the premium chips that are fueling the AI boom.

More Stories From World