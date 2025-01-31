Chipmaker Intel Beats Revenue Expectations Amidst Q4 Loss
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 09:17 PM
Intel reported a fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday, but better than expected revenue as the US chip giant continues to struggle to stake its place in the artificial intelligence revolution
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Intel reported a fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday, but better than expected revenue as the US chip giant continues to struggle to stake its place in the artificial intelligence revolution.
The company posted a net loss of $126 million for the quarter ending December 28, compared to a profit of $2.67 billion in the same period last year.
Revenue declined seven percent to $14.3 billion, which was slightly better than expected by analysts.
The company's share price rose two percent in after-hours trading following the earnings release.
"While Intel's revenue decline remains concerning, the overall results came in ahead of the most pessimistic forecasts, possibly propped by broader market and geopolitical factors," said Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne.
For the full year 2024, Intel recorded a substantial net loss of $18.8 billion, compared to a profit of $1.7 billion in 2023, largely due to restructuring charges and challenging market conditions.
Intel is one of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies, but its fortunes have been eclipsed by Asian powerhouses TSMC and Samsung, which dominate the made-to-order semiconductor business.
The company was also caught by surprise with the emergence of Nvidia, a graphics chip maker, as the world's preeminent AI chip provider.
Last month, Intel's Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger was forced out after the board lost confidence in his plans to turn the company around.
His abrupt departure came after the company in August vowed to cut more than 15,000 jobs in a draconian cost reduction plan, and paused or delayed construction on several chipmaking facilities.
Intel's shares fell 60 percent last year, and its market valuation is about $90 billion, just a fraction of Nvidia, which makes the premium chips that are fueling the AI boom.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar exp ..
Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss
17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..
Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day
Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation
Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders
HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival
More Stories From World
-
Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss36 seconds ago
-
German inflation unexpectedly slows in boost for ECB6 minutes ago
-
Football: Europa League play-off round draw3 hours ago
-
Football: Champions League play-off round draw3 hours ago
-
Man City face Real Madrid in pick of Champions League play-off ties3 hours ago
-
Norway seizes Russian-crewed ship over suspected cable damage3 hours ago
-
Indonesia deforestation rises for third year running: NGO3 hours ago
-
Two killed by plane crash in Kenya3 hours ago
-
Man City face Real Madrid in pick of Champions League play-off ties4 hours ago
-
'Brutal' Trump example fascinates EU migration hawks4 hours ago
-
Critics say image concerns behind Indian stampede information blackout4 hours ago
-
South Korea, Ireland watchdogs to question DeepSeek on user data4 hours ago