Chisinau Airport Evacuated After Anonymous Person Says Bomb In Building - Border Police

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

Chisinau Airport Evacuated After Anonymous Person Says Bomb in Building - Border Police

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Passengers and staff of the Chisinau International Airport were evacuated from the building on Sunday after an unidentified individual said that there was a bomb in it, Moldovan Border Police spokeswoman Raisa Novitski told Sputnik.

"An anonymous individual informed us that an explosive device was located in the airport building at about 8:00 p.m. [17:00 GMT]. Special service agents were dispatched to the scene. Passengers and airport staff were evacuated and the building was cordoned off," Novitski said.

Currently police officers, rescuers and bomb disposal technicians are working at the scene. Several departure and arrival flights have been delayed due to the incident.

