Chisinau Airport Shooter Detained - Interior Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Moldovan special police brigade detained the foreigner, who opened fire at the Chisinau International Airport on Friday, the Interior Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Chisinau police said that an unknown person opened fire at the airport, adding that passengers were evacuated, there were two victims.

"The soldiers of the Special Police Brigade Fulger managed to neutralize the aggressor who staged a shooting at the Chisinau airport. At the moment, the danger has been eliminated. The attacker was injured, he is receiving medical assistance," the statement said.

According to the Moldovan Cabinet, the shooter took a gun from a border guard and killed two people at the airport.