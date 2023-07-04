Chisinau Airport Shooter Dies of Wounds in Hospital - Moldovan Police

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The national of Tajikistan who shot dead two security officers at the Chisinau airport has died in hospital, the General Police Inspectorate of Moldova said on Monday.

The shooting incident took place on June 30 after the Tajik national was denied entry to Moldova.

As the 43-year-old was being escorted to the airport's zone for deportations, he grabbed a pistol from one of the officers and fatally shot a border guard and an airport security officer, as well as injured one passenger, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

"Tajik citizen Rustam Ashurov, accused of killing two people at Chisinau airport, died in hospital 15 minutes ago," the police said on Telegram.