Chisinau Considers Unacceptable Chinese Envoy's Statement On Ex-Soviet States' Sovereignty

Published April 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Chisinau considers unacceptable a statement by Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye challenging the sovereignty of post-Soviet states and expressed hope that it does not represent China's official policy on the matter, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Friday, Lu said in an interview that ex-Soviet Union countries did not have "effective status" under international law because there was "no international accord to concretize their status" as sovereign countries. The statement comes ahead of an upcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday where the top diplomats are set to discuss, among other things, the EU's relations with Beijing.

"We are surprised about Chinese Amb statements questioning sovereignty of countries declaring independence in '91.

Mutual respect & territ integrity have been key to Moldovan-Chinese ties. Our expectations are that these declarations do not represent China's official policy," the foreign ministry said on twitter.

Meanwhile, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are planning to summon the Chinese diplomats to provide clarifications on Lu's statements, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said, calling on European member states to lodge a protest to Chinese ambassadors across the bloc.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has also expressed disagreement with Lu's statements related to ex-Soviet countries' sovereignty and said that China, as one of the key players on the international scene, should respect its relations with the European Union.

