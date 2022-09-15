UrduPoint.com

Chisinau Decision On Air Communication With Russia Politicized - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Chisinau's decision on air communication with Russia is politicized and dictated by external forces, it will hit, first of all, the citizens of Moldova, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Chisinau said earlier this month that flights to Russia from Moldova are officially banned "in order to ensure aviation security." Prior to this, Air Moldova officially announced the resumption of flights to Russia from October 1.

"And what is this if not the imposition of political will contrary to economic expediency and the true wishes of their own citizens.

Where is the democracy here? This is dictation. Of course, the regulation of the work of national airlines is an internal affair of the state. However, it is obvious that the decision of the Moldovan authorities hit first of all the citizens of this country," Zakharova told reporters.

"There is someone who is the beneficiary of this situation. The line of the Moldovan leadership towards the politicization of purely practical issues of bilateral cooperation for the sake of external forces that seek to impose an anti-Russian agenda on the republic to the detriment of its own citizens is regrettable," she added.

