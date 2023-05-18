UrduPoint.com

Chisinau District Court Extends House Arrest Of Opposition Lawmaker Tauber

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A Chisinau court on Thursday extended the house arrest of Marina Tauber, the deputy leader of Moldova's opposition Sor party, for another 20 days, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A district court in the Moldovan capital considered the prosecutor's request to extend the measure of restraint for the opposition lawmaker.

"The house arrest is extended for 20 days, the court approves the prosecutor's request," judge Elizaveta Buzu said, announcing the court's decision.

