Chisinau Mayor May Be Barred From Holding Public Office for 3 Years - Authorities

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban may be deprived of the right to hold state or public office for three years, the Moldovan National Integrity Authority (ANI) said on Thursday, after discovering that the mayor failed to declare a large sum of money between 2017-2019.

"If the document issued by the ANI remains final, he (Ion Ceban) risks being deprived of the right to hold state or public office, other than elected one, for three years. At the same time, ANI will refer the case to a competent court for consideration to order the confiscation of the unjustly gained assets," the statement read.

Ceban committed a violation of the legal regime of declaring assets and personal interests, ANI said.

The inspection revealed a difference of 621,000 Moldovan lei ($35,000) in the mayor's income and expenses from 2017-2019. In addition, the income and expenses of the mayor's family members during his tenure as municipal councilor and member of parliament from 2016-2019 were monitored, ANI added.

Ceban has the right to challenge the document, which at this point is not final, according to the statement.

Ceban rejected ANI's claims and noted that the institution is fulfilling the order of the ruling Action and Solidarity party. The mayor promised that he would go to the court to defend himself.