UrduPoint.com

Chisinau Mayor Orders Police To Remove Protesters' Camp From Roadway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Chisinau Mayor Orders Police to Remove Protesters' Camp From Roadway

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban on Monday authorized the interior ministry to ensure the removal of the tents of pro-opposition protesters blocking traffic on the main street of the Moldovan capital.

Anti-government protests in support of the opposition Sor party in Moldova are in their fourth week now. People set up tents in front of government buildings to protest growing energy prices and inflation. The police have asked the mayor's permission to remove the camp.

"The mayor ordered that the Ministry of Internal Affairs exercise its functional authority in accordance with its competence and unblock the street," Ceban said on Telegram.

At the same time, he urged the authorities not to persecute people for political reasons.

Following Ceban's statement, a special police brigade arrived at the protesters' camp and moved the tents back onto the sidewalk, despite the demonstrators shouting slogans such as "Shame!" and "Down with the dictatorship!" No one was injured during the forceful dispersal, but the rally's participants still pledged to challenge the police actions.

"We just wanted to draw attention to ourselves, because neither (Moldovan President Maia) Sandu nor the parliament pay attention to us.

Instead, the police started to destroy our camp. It is a mess," one of the demonstrators told Sputnik.

The indefinite rally involving over 60,000 people, according to Sor's estimates, has been taking place in Chisinau since September 18. The organizers demand that Sandu resign, along with her government and the parliament. They also demand compensation for increased electricity tariffs and financial aid for vulnerable populations.

The opposition has accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis, noting that inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.5% year-on-year in mid-summer. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on the opposition.

Numerous polls show that around 60% of Moldova's population doubts the ability of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity to stay in power for another three years until the next parliamentary elections. In addition, roughly 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policies of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of a change of government.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Interior Ministry Electricity Russia Parliament Traffic Chisinau Same Moldova September Gas Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

9 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

9 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

9 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relie ..

Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relief to people: Ishaq Dar

9 hours ago
 HRCP calls for wider national debate on death pena ..

HRCP calls for wider national debate on death penalty

9 hours ago
 Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.