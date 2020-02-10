Chisinau Not Ready for Political Solution to Transnistrian Conflict - Moldovan President

(@FahadShabbir)

Chisinau is not yet ready to start exercising a political solution to the conflict with Tiraspol, therefore, authorities will focus on solving current problems, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday

"I believe that the problem of Transnistria can be solved and will be solved, once we manage to reach a compromise domestically and internationally. We will focus on solving current problems this year, and when we are ready, we will move on to discuss politics. As of now, we are not ready to resolve political issues," Dodon said at a briefing.

The president explained that autonomy for Transnistria is only one of the possible solutions to the conflict, but the final option should be determined by Chisinau and Tiraspol in the framework of general negotiations.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing its possible reunion with Romania. The secession led to an armed conflict that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, albeit the diplomatic strife remains unresolved. Moldova insists on offering the region an autonomy status while Transnistria wants international recognition.