Chisinau Not Ready To Apply For EU Membership Yet - Prime Minister Ion Chicu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:11 PM

Chisinau Not Ready to Apply for EU Membership Yet - Prime Minister Ion Chicu

Chisinau intends to keep moving toward European integration, but Moldova is not ready to apply for the European Union membership yet, Prime Minister Ion Chicu told Sputnik

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Chisinau intends to keep moving toward European integration, but Moldova is not ready to apply for the European Union membership yet, Prime Minister Ion Chicu told Sputnik.

"The country cannot apply for the membership of the EU if it is not ready.

We have to work, carry out reforms and then make some statement. I think it is premature to talk about joining the EU at the moment," Chicu said.

The prime minister added that the country was still going to work on integration with the European Union as it had signed an association agreement with the bloc.

