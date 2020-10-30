Chisinau Police Checking Alleged Bomb Threats to City Hall and Ukrainian Embassy

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Moldova's security services have received the information on explosive materials in Chisinau City Hall and Ukrainian Embassy to Moldova, inspection is in process, press officer of the Chisinau Police Division Natalia Stati said on Friday.

"At about 05:00 GMT on Friday, the police received a message from a man, who said that there are explosive materials in Chisinau City Hall and Ukraine's Embassy. Security services are operating at the scene. The designated areas have been cordoned off, the traffic has been redirected," Stari said.

If the information the police received proves false, its author could be fined up to $2.4 thousand, sentenced to 180-240 hours of community service or imprisoned for up to two years.