Chisinau Provided No Reasons for Russian Embassy Employee Expulsion - Russian Ambassador

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry did not provide a clear explanation why an employee of the Russian Embassy was being declared persona non grata, Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Monday, Moldovan authorities called head of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, an "undesirable person" and refused to grant him entry into the country to take part the international Congress of people's diplomacy "Friendship of Peoples" held in Gagauzia, an autonomous territorial entity in the south of Moldova. Earlier on Wednesday, Moldovan Foreign Ministry declared an employee of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau persona non grata and deprived of accreditation two more employees of the embassy for "inappropriate behavior" connected to the incident.

"Today we heard various comments addressed to (Minnikhanov's) delegation, to the embassy staff � not very pleasant, I would say unpleasant. We also asked to clarify what the inappropriate behavior of employees was, what the Foreign Ministry means by this, we have not received a clear answer, we are waiting for an answer," Vasnetsov said, commenting on the situation with Minnikhanov.