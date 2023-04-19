UrduPoint.com

Chisinau Provided No Reasons For Russian Embassy Employee Expulsion - Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Chisinau Provided No Reasons for Russian Embassy Employee Expulsion - Russian Ambassador

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry did not provide a clear explanation why an employee of the Russian Embassy was being declared persona non grata, Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov told Sputnik on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry did not provide a clear explanation why an employee of the Russian Embassy was being declared persona non grata, Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Monday, Moldovan authorities called head of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, an "undesirable person" and refused to grant him entry into the country to take part the international Congress of people's diplomacy "Friendship of Peoples" held in Gagauzia, an autonomous territorial entity in the south of Moldova. Earlier on Wednesday, Moldovan Foreign Ministry declared an employee of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau persona non grata and deprived of accreditation two more employees of the embassy for "inappropriate behavior" connected to the incident.

"Today we heard various comments addressed to (Minnikhanov's) delegation, to the embassy staff � not very pleasant, I would say unpleasant. We also asked to clarify what the inappropriate behavior of employees was, what the Foreign Ministry means by this, we have not received a clear answer, we are waiting for an answer," Vasnetsov said, commenting on the situation with Minnikhanov.

Related Topics

Russia Chisinau Moldova Congress Employment

Recent Stories

Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for ove ..

Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for overcharging

3 minutes ago
 Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain ..

Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain Harvest in 2023 at 123Mln Tonn ..

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Over ..

US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - ..

18 minutes ago
 Speakers advise Pakistan to be vigilant as India g ..

Speakers advise Pakistan to be vigilant as India goes through state elections in ..

19 minutes ago
 Over 180 Miners Evacuated From Russia's Raspadskay ..

Over 180 Miners Evacuated From Russia's Raspadskaya Coal Mine Over Fire- Emergen ..

19 minutes ago
 UK Chief of Defense Staff Visits India to Develop ..

UK Chief of Defense Staff Visits India to Develop Military Cooperation - London

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.