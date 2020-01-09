UrduPoint.com
Chisinau Recommends Moldovan Airlines Avoid Flying Over Iran, Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Moldovan Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday issued a recommendation for the country's airlines to avoid Iraqi and Iranian airspace following Tehran's missile strikes against US bases in Iraq and a deadly plane crash in Iran.

"In the context of heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Hormuz Strait, the Civil Aviation Authority recommends that national airline avoid the airspace over Iraq and Iran following Iran's missile strikes at US military bases, and take necessary precautions to avoid danger for civilian aviation," the authority said in a statement.

It also proposes to raise the level of control over the maintenance of aircraft with similar engines as the one in the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 that crashed in Iran on Wednesday. The tragedy happened near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after take-off and killed all 176 people on board.

On the same day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps started an operation to retaliate against the US for killing one of its top generals, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq, launching dozens of missiles at the US' Ain Al Asad and Erbil air bases. The attack caused no casualties.

