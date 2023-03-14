Chisinau Says Asks Tiraspol to Hand Over Suspects in Preparation of Terrorist Attack

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Moldovan Bureau of reintegration said on Tuesday that it asks the authorities of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria, PMR) to hand over to Chisinau the suspects in the preparation of the terrorist attack in Tiraspol and provide detailed information about the incident.

Last week, the State Security Ministry of Transnistria said that a terrorist attack targeting a number of officials of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic has been prevented, suspects have been detained.

"Chisinau will ask Tiraspol to provide detailed information about the incident and transfer the detained persons to the responsibility of national law enforcement agencies for an investigation in accordance with the provisions of current legislation," the statement said.