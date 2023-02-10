UrduPoint.com

Chisinau Says Missile Heading Towards Ukraine Crossed Moldova's Airspace

Published February 10, 2023

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Moldovan Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday that a missile heading towards Ukraine violated Moldova's airspace.

A source in the ministry told Sputnik earlier in the day that the ministry was verifying media reports claiming that that several Russian missiles allegedly violated the airspace of Moldova.

"The responsible ... (authorities) discovered at 10:18 (local time, 08:18 GMT) a rocket that crossed the airspace of Moldova over the city of Mocra in the Transnistrian region, and then over the city of Cosauti ... The missile was heading towards Ukraine," the ministry said.

Moldova is closely monitoring the situation in the region and strongly condemns the violation of its airspace, the ministry added.

