Chisinau Should Not To Hinder Development Of Interregional Ties With Russia - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Moldova's refusal of entry to head of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, is another unfriendly step, and Moscow calls on Chisinau to not to hinder the development of human contacts and interregional ties with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan authorities called Minnikhanov an "undesirable person" and refused to grant him entry into the country to take part the international Congress of people's diplomacy "Friendship of Peoples" held in Gagauzia, an autonomous territorial entity in the south of Moldova.

"We regard the decision of the Moldovan authorities as another unfriendly step towards not only Tatarstan and Gagauzia, but also Russia. It is aimed at undermining the traditionally close cooperation between the regions of our countries... We call on Chisinau to listen to the interests of its own citizens and not to hinder the development of human contacts and interregional ties with Russia," Zakharova said in a statement.

