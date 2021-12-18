The Moldovan Foreign Ministry described on Saturday the presence of the Russian ambassador at the inauguration of the president of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) as a hostile gesture

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry described on Saturday the presence of the Russian ambassador at the inauguration of the president of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) as a hostile gesture.

Earlier in the day, the chairman of the pardoning commission at the Moldovan Presidential Administration, Ion Guzun, suggested Saturday that Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov should be declared persona non grata for having attended the inauguration of the re-elected president, Vadim Krasnoselsky, which took place on Friday. The administration told Sputnik that he was expressing his personal opinion and not its official position.

"The so-called 'presidential elections' in the Transnistria region are illegitimate and contradict Moldova's constitutional foundations. The participation of the head of the Russian Federation's diplomatic mission in such activities is viewed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration as an unfriendly act," the ministry said in a statement.

Transnistria broke away from Moldova shortly after the latter's independence in 1992. After a failed attempt to resolve the issue by force, the region became de facto independent from Chisinau. The breakaway republic held its seventh presidential election on December 12.