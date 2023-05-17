Chisinau Wants to Leave From CIS Agreement on Exchange of Information on Border Protection

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Moldovan government on Wednesday decided to denounce the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) agreement on exchange of information on border protection, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

"The decision has been made. I would like to note that today the observance of such an agreement (on the protection of borders) carries a risk for Moldova," the prime minister said at a government meeting.