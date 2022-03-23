Chisinau, Warsaw Support EU Membership for Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia - Romanian President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Romania and Poland support the intentions of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia to join the European Union, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

"Romania and Poland resolutely support the integration of Moldova, Ukraine and Poland into the European Union and we will continue taking action to make this goal reality," Iohannis said after meeting with the Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

On February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a formal request for Ukraine to join the European Union amid Russia's military operation. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signed their countries' respective applications on March 3.