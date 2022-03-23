UrduPoint.com

Chisinau, Warsaw Support EU Membership For Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia - Romanian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Chisinau, Warsaw Support EU Membership for Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia - Romanian President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Romania and Poland support the intentions of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia to join the European Union, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

"Romania and Poland resolutely support the integration of Moldova, Ukraine and Poland into the European Union and we will continue taking action to make this goal reality," Iohannis said after meeting with the Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

On February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a formal request for Ukraine to join the European Union amid Russia's military operation. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signed their countries' respective applications on March 3.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia European Union Poland Georgia Romania Moldova February March

Recent Stories

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for ..

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for girls’ education

2 hours ago
 Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous ..

Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous country: President

1 hour ago
 International conference on education concludes at ..

International conference on education concludes at SU with recommendations

1 hour ago
 Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kreml ..

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

2 hours ago
 Over 68,000 People Evacuated From Mariupol - Russi ..

Over 68,000 People Evacuated From Mariupol - Russian Defense Ministry

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>