Chloe Zhao Becomes First Woman Of Color To Win Oscar For Directing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color and the first Chinese woman to ever win the academy Award for directing.

Zhao got the Oscar for her drama "Nomadland" on Sunday, according to the ABC broadcast. She is the second female filmmaker to get the award, after Kathryn Bigelow who became the first woman to be named best director at Oscars in 2010.

The 93rd Academy Awards kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (00:00 GMT on Monday). This year, the Oscars are being held at Union Station in Los Angeles with a limited audience because of strict coronavirus restrictions.

Regina King, director of "One Night in Miami," opened the show.

"Another Round" by Danish film director Thomas Vinterberg won the Best International Feature Film Oscar, while the Best Original Screenplay award went to Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman."

Daniel Kaluuya won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah."

