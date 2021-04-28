UrduPoint.com
Chlorine Gas Leak Occurs At Defunct Plant In China's East, Several Hospitalized - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:59 PM

A chlorine gas leak occurred at an abandoned factory in China's eastern province of Jiangsu on Wednesday, resulting in several people hospitalized, national media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) A chlorine gas leak occurred at an abandoned factory in China's eastern province of Jiangsu on Wednesday, resulting in several people hospitalized, national media reported.

According to the Pengpai newspaper, the incident took place in the Changzhou district in the morning, with people reporting an acrid smell on the streets and calling the emergency services.

The preliminary investigation traced the leak to a reservoir for a disinfectant that was damaged during careless demolition of a plant building.

Specialists have begun to contain the leak. Several people who felt bad after the accident have been hospitalized.

