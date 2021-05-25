Cholera claims at least 20 lives in NE Nigeria: official

At least 20 people have been killed by Cholera following a recent outbreak of the disease in parts of Nigeria's northeast state of Bauch, an official said on Tuesday

LAGOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :- At least 20 people have been killed by Cholera following a recent outbreak of the disease in parts of Nigeria's northeast state of Bauch, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Bauchi city, the state capital, Aliyu Maigoro, the state commissioner of health, said the state has instituted several control measures to combat the outbreak which has kill at least 20 people since April.

Maigoro said the index case was a 37-year-old housewife, who was admitted at a hospital on April 24 in Ningi local government area.

"Upon her admission, it was discovered there is an ongoing outbreak of the similar disease in neighboring communities," said Maigoro, adding the disease has been found in nine local government areas in the state, and more than 300 people have been infected.

He said measures are in place to contain the spread, including mounting continuous surveillance for all epidemic-prone diseases as well as active search for cases of diarrhoea and vomiting.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death by severe dehydration.

The outbreak is common in Nigeria due to the poor water supply systems, especially in densely populated areas.