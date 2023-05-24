UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Cholera Death Toll in South Africa Rises to 17 - Provincial Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Seventeen people have died from a cholera outbreak in South Africa and 29 more cases of the disease have been confirmed, the Gauteng provincial health department said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the department confirmed that 10 people had died due to a cholera outbreak in the Hammanskraal region north of Pretoria.

As of May 24, 17 people have succumbed to the disease, with 29 confirmed cases of cholera and 67 patients hospitalized with gastrointestinal infections, the department said.

Doctors urged people to contact the nearest health facilities as soon as they show symptoms of sickness, diarrhea, nausea, cramps or dehydration, and to ensure hygiene.

