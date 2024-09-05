Open Menu

Cholera Deaths Rise Sharply Worldwide: WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Cholera deaths rise sharply worldwide: WHO

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The number of deaths caused by cholera is on the rise, according to global cholera statistics for 2023 published by the UN World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday.

Over 4000 people died from the disease last year, a 71 per cent increase compared to 2022, the UN health agency said.  The number of reported cases also increased by 13 per cent.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection spread through contaminated food and water, it was pointed out. While it is preventable and easily treatable, communities with limited access to sanitation are most affected. 

Conflict, climate change, inadequate safe water and sanitation, poverty, underdevelopment, and population displacement due to emerging and re-emerging conflicts and disasters from natural hazards all contributed to the rise in cholera outbreaks last year., WHO said.

The geographical distribution of cholera changed significantly from 2022 to 2023, with a 32 per cent decrease in cases reported from the middle East and Asia, and a 125 per cent increase in Africa

This is the first year that multiple countries have reported “community deaths”, which occur outside of health facilities.

In five out of 13 reporting countries, over a third of cholera deaths occurred in the community, highlighting serious gaps in access to treatment and the need to strengthen this area of response.

 

While Afghanistan reported the highest number of cases with 222,249, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Mozambique and Haiti also continued to report significant outbreaks of over 30,000 cases per country. 

The global cholera crisis continues into 2024 with 22 countries currently reporting active outbreaks, although the number of cases reported so far in 2024 is lower compared to the same period last year according to preliminary data.

Despite the low stockpile of oral cholera vaccines, a record 35 million doses were shipped last year, with the one-dose strategy in effect to reach and protect more people given limited supplies.

While vaccination is an important tool, safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene remain the only long-term and sustainable solutions to ending cholera outbreaks and preventing future ones.  

WHO said it is responding with urgency to reduce deaths and contain outbreaks in countries around the world, and continuing to support countries through strengthened public health surveillance, case management, and prevention measures alongside the provision of essential medical supplies.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan World United Nations Water Died Oral Same Democratic Republic Of The Congo Malawi Mozambique Haiti Middle East All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

1 hour ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

13 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

13 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

13 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

13 hours ago
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

13 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

13 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

13 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

13 hours ago
 ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to labo ..

ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers

13 hours ago
 Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opport ..

Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World