Cholera Outbreak In Syria Kills 7 People, Over 50 Infected - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Cholera Outbreak in Syria Kills 7 People, Over 50 Infected - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed cases of cholera infection in Syria has exceeded 50 with seven people dead from the disease, state Syrian news agency Sana reported on Wednesday, citing the country's health ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The number of confirmed cases of cholera infection in Syria has exceeded 50 with seven people dead from the disease, state Syrian news agency Sana reported on Wednesday, citing the country's health ministry.

The outbreak of the disease was recorded in the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor, Latakia and Damascus, with Aleppo being a major hotbed with 22 registered cases, the news agency said.

"The total number of death cases due to cholera infection mounted to 7, distributed on Aleppo 4, Deir Ezzor 2 and Hasaka 1," the ministry was quoted as saying by Sana.

Hospitals have been provided with additional stock of medicine in the event disease spreads, the report said, adding that the ministry will update on the epidemiological situation every 48 hours.

According to Syrian media reports, as part of the ongoing checks, cholera was found in samples taken from sewage and at an ice cube factory, which was closed after that.

This major cholera outbreak is the first in over a decade. On Sunday, Syria's health ministry reported 15 confirmed cases of cholera in the province of Aleppo. The Kurdish autonomous administration, not recognized by Damascus, announced on Saturday that three cholera patients in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor died.

