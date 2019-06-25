UrduPoint.com
Cholera Outbreak Killed Over 680 In Yemen Since January - Reports

Tue 25th June 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) A cholera outbreak in Yemen has killed 686 people since the start of the year, the SABA news agency reported on Monday, citing Houthi health ministry spokesman Youssef Hadri.

Over 418,000 cholera cases have been reported in the country since January, in addition to hundreds of malaria, denge, diphtheria, meningitis and chicken pox cases, Hadri said.

The World health Organization said the number of suspected cholera cases between January 1, 2018 and June 9, 2019 had gone up to 759,464 in Yemen, with 1,163 associated deaths.

This year's outbreak, the third major flare-up since the war began in Yemen in 2015, has affected 22 of 23 regions. Children under five represented a fifth of suspected cholera cases this year.

