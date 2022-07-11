MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Twenty children died in a cholera outbreak in the southern Afghan province of Helmand over the weekend, media reported on Monday.

Pajhwok news agency cited Information Department Assistant Director Mawlavi Mohammad Qasim Riyaz as saying that more than 120 children from Baghran district had been infected.

Cholera is a dangerous infectious disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. It is caused by consumption of food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholera bacteria. Patients develop acute diarrhea and severe dehydration.