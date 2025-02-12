Cholera Outbreak Kills Over 110 People In Angola
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LUANDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Angola has recorded 3,402 cholera cases and 114 deaths since the outbreak began in early January, according to the Health Ministry's daily press release on Tuesday.
Since Feb. 1, Angola has been reporting more than 100 new cholera cases daily, peaking at 295 on Feb. 8.
However, laboratory testing to confirm infections remains limited, with only about 20 samples analyzed per day.
Since the outbreak on Jan. 7, the disease has spread to multiple provinces, with Luanda and the neighboring Bengo province the most affected.
More than 925,000 people have been vaccinated against cholera, covering 86 percent of the target population, according to the Health Ministry's epidemiological bulletin on Monday.
