Open Menu

Cholera Outbreak Kills Over 110 People In Angola

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Cholera outbreak kills over 110 people in Angola

LUANDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Angola has recorded 3,402 cholera cases and 114 deaths since the outbreak began in early January, according to the Health Ministry's daily press release on Tuesday.

Since Feb. 1, Angola has been reporting more than 100 new cholera cases daily, peaking at 295 on Feb. 8.

However, laboratory testing to confirm infections remains limited, with only about 20 samples analyzed per day.

Since the outbreak on Jan. 7, the disease has spread to multiple provinces, with Luanda and the neighboring Bengo province the most affected.

More than 925,000 people have been vaccinated against cholera, covering 86 percent of the target population, according to the Health Ministry's epidemiological bulletin on Monday.

Recent Stories

Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What ..

Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'

57 seconds ago
 UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chi ..

UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief

1 minute ago
 Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accel ..

Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness

1 minute ago
 e& supports future of governments as Technology Pa ..

E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025

31 minutes ago
 Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on ..

Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit

46 minutes ago
 UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Art ..

UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..

46 minutes ago
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

56 minutes ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

1 hour ago
 Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of gove ..

Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..

1 hour ago
 Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features ..

Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events

1 hour ago
 12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From World