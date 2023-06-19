UrduPoint.com

Cholera Pathogens Found In Odesa May Be Associated With US Biolabs - Russian Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Cholera Pathogens Found in Odesa May Be Associated With US Biolabs - Russian Official

The causative agents of cholera detected in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions may be directly related to US laboratories on the territory of Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Irina Yarovaya said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The causative agents of cholera detected in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions may be directly related to US laboratories on the territory of Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Irina Yarovaya said on Monday.

"In the course of the investigation, we unequivocally confirmed the fact of Pentagon's passion for cholera, tularemia and its strive to covertly and deliberately affect areas of the supposedly natural occurrence of foci. The laboratory in Odesa was created by the United States with gross violations of safety requirements. This is confirmed by testimonies," Yarovaya said in a statement.

In February 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded military biological laboratories in Ukraine.

According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million to develop biological weapons at the facilities. Russia also said that the labs discovered in Ukraine constituted only a small part of a global network of over 300 similar facilities. The United States denies the Russian accusations.

On June 13, Oleg Pavlenko, an official from the Ukrainian State Environmental Inspection, said that the Ukrainian authorities found cholera bacillus and intestinal bacteria in the Kherson region after the flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. At the same time, the head of the Russian troops of radiological, chemical and biological defense, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, said on Monday that the flooding in the Kherson region could complicate the epidemiological situation there.

