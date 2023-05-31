Chomsky Says Hopeful Europe Will Follow Gorbachev Vision 'From Lisbon to Vladivostok'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Renowned US academic and philosopher Noam Chomsky told Sputnik that he is hopeful Europe will be inclined toward the vision of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev 'From Lisbon to Vladivostok' before it gets worse.

"I also think there is considerable merit in Gorbachev's proposal for a 'common European home' from Lisbon to Vladivostok with no military alliances and common efforts to move toward a social democratic future," Chomsky said.

The United States chose to pursue the Atlanticist option, based on NATO, which has recently been expanded to the Indo-Pacific region in a Washington-led effort to enlist Europe in its confrontation with China, Chomsky said.

"I hope that the future will tend towards Gorbachev's vision, before it is too late," Chomsky added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called for building a united peaceful Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok.

Last October, Putin said that he considers it possible to create a common humanitarian and economic space in Eurasia, stating that "hope dies last."