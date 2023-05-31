UrduPoint.com

Chomsky Says Hopeful Europe Will Follow Gorbachev Vision 'From Lisbon To Vladivostok'

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 07:00 AM

Chomsky Says Hopeful Europe Will Follow Gorbachev Vision 'From Lisbon to Vladivostok'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Renowned US academic and philosopher Noam Chomsky told Sputnik that he is hopeful Europe will be inclined toward the vision of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev 'From Lisbon to Vladivostok' before it gets worse.

"I also think there is considerable merit in Gorbachev's proposal for a 'common European home' from Lisbon to Vladivostok with no military alliances and common efforts to move toward a social democratic future," Chomsky said.

The United States chose to pursue the Atlanticist option, based on NATO, which has recently been expanded to the Indo-Pacific region in a Washington-led effort to enlist Europe in its confrontation with China, Chomsky said.

"I hope that the future will tend towards Gorbachev's vision, before it is too late," Chomsky added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called for building a united peaceful Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok.

Last October, Putin said that he considers it possible to create a common humanitarian and economic space in Eurasia, stating that "hope dies last."

Related Topics

NATO Europe China Lisbon Vladimir Putin Vladivostok United States October From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

5 hours ago
 International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

6 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

7 hours ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

7 hours ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

7 hours ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.