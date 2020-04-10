Chomsky Says Trump Continued to Cut CDC Funding in February in Midst of COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

The prominent US linguist Noam Chomsky said on Friday that the Trump administration continued to reduce funding for government institutions responsible for maintaining public health, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic became a serious threat to public health in the United States

"On February 10, when it was already serious, Trump released his budget for the coming year," Chomsky said. "Take a look at it - the budget continues the defunding for the Centers for Disease and Control and other government institutions responsible for health, continues to defund them.

Chomsky went on to say that the Trump administration has meanwhile increased funding for activities that affect the environment such as fossil fuel production.

"The country is simply run by sociopaths... so we cut on the efforts to deal with the pandemic that's taking shape and we increase the efforts to destroy the environment," Chomsky said.

The United States has more than 466,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.