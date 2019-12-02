UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Choose Hope Or Climate Surrender, Says UN Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Choose hope or climate surrender, says UN chief

Confronted with a climate crisis threatening civilisation, humanity much choose between hope and surrender, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening plenary of the UN COP25 climate conference Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Confronted with a climate crisis threatening civilisation, humanity much choose between hope and surrender, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening plenary of the UN COP25 climate conference Tuesday.

"One is the path of surrender, where we have sleepwalked past the point of no return, jeapordising the health and safety of everyone on this planet," Guterres said.

Related Topics

United Nations

Recent Stories

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

10 minutes ago

SCMC intensifies activities during National Bullyi ..

21 minutes ago

Court accepts plea bargain of two accused

10 minutes ago

Mauritius installs ex-culture minister as presiden ..

10 minutes ago

11 arrested over marriage act violations in Faisal ..

10 minutes ago

Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.