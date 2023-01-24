UrduPoint.com

Chopper Crash In Kiev Region's Brovary Caused By Pilot Error - Reports

Published January 24, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The cause of the helicopter crash with the leadership of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry aboard in the city of Brovary, which is located in the Kiev region, was a pilot error as per preliminary data, Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Ukrainian ministry.

The pilot of the crashed helicopter was reportedly flying at a too low altitude, despite the fog, and noticed the house late.

The incident occurred last week, when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper, died in the incident. The crash left at least 14 people killed and 25 injured.

