UrduPoint.com

Chopper Crash In Ukraine's Brovary Results In 16 Killed, 22 Injured - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Chopper Crash in Ukraine's Brovary Results in 16 Killed, 22 Injured - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) At least 16 people, including two children, have been killed and another 22 received injuries as a result of a helicopter crashed in Brovary city in Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Kiev regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba said that a helicopter crashed in Brovary near a kindergarten and residential buildings.

"A total of 16 people are dead, two of them children. Nine of them were on board the helicopter.

Another 22 victims are in hospital, 10 of which are children," the police said on Telegram.

The police added that Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin were killed in the accident.

"This morning, on January 18, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service crashed in Brovary. As a result of the crash, the Minister of Internal Affairs was killed: the minister, the first deputy minister and the Secretary of State," the police said.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Ukraine Interior Minister Brovary Kiev January

Recent Stories

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

12 minutes ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

1 hour ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.