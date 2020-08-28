UrduPoint.com
Chopper Crashes Into Lagos Building, Killing Two

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:07 PM

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A private helicopter crashed into a residential building in Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos on Friday, killing two people including the pilot, the emergency services said.

Part of the building was badly damaged in the accident, Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told AFP.

He said two people died in the crash while one was rescued and is receiving treatment.

The Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA) said it had received distress calls about the privately operated chopper and put an emergency response plan into action.

The Opebi area where the accident occurred is less than five kilometres (three miles) from Lagos airport.

