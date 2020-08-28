Chopper crashes into Lagos building, killing two

A private helicopter crashed into a residential building in Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos on Friday, killing two people including the pilot, the emergency services said

Part of the building was badly damaged in the accident, Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told AFP.

He said two people died in the crash while one was rescued and is receiving treatment.

The Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA) said it had received distress calls about the privately operated chopper and put an emergency response plan into action.

The Opebi area where the accident occurred is less than five kilometres (three miles) from Lagos airport.