CHP Submit Motion On American Nuclear Plant

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:44 PM

CHP submit motion on American nuclear plant

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) proposed on Thursday a motion in parliament to search possible destructive effects of Armenia's Metsamor nuclear power plant to the neighboring countries

"We, as CHP, submitted a parliamentary motion to search the destructive effect of Metsamor [nuclear power plant] to our country and the neighboring countries and to take a step to solve the issue by forming an international public opinion," Deniz Yavuzyilmaz, lawmaker from northwestern Zonguldak province, told journalists in parliament.

Yavuzyilmaz said the motion was signed by 40 CHP lawmakers.

He noted that Metsamor was as dangerous as Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Metsamor works "as a time bomb just across the Turkish border," he added.

The Metsamor nuclear power plant, first launched in 1976, is located 16 kilometers (around 10 miles) off Turkey's eastern border with Armenia, and continues to produce about 40% of Armenia's electricity.

But Turkey and Azerbaijan object to its existence as they believe it does not meet international safety standards.

Armenia's Metsamor plan came under criticism by Turkish officials as Armenia decided to extend Metsamor's lifespan until 2026.

