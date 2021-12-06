UrduPoint.com

Chris Cuomo Fired Over Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct, Attorney Says

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:30 AM

Chris Cuomo Fired Over Allegations of Sexual Misconduct, Attorney Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Anchor Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN not only over his role in helping defend his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, but also over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to attorney Debra Katz.

"On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, I contacted CNN to report my client's allegations of misconduct against Chris Cuomo. By Friday, I was in discussions with CNN about providing documentary evidence of my client's allegations and making my client available for an interview with CNN's outside counsel. Last night, CNN acted promptly on my client's complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo," Katz said in a Sunday statement, released by the Katz, Marshall & Banks whistleblower law firm.

The attorney said her client wished to remain anonymous and will continue to cooperate with CNN's investigation into her allegations of "serious sexual misconduct" against her on the part of Chris Cuomo.

On Saturday, CNN said that Chris Cuomo was being "terminated" as new information came into light during a review by a "respected law firm" about his involvement with his brother's defense.

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely earlier this week. He had initially admitted to CNN that he offered advice to his brother's staff, which is in violation of company rules.

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigned after an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found him to have harassed nearly a dozen colleagues, but he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Governor Company New York December Sunday

Recent Stories

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 ..

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with ‘Smile Parade’ ..

5 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30, ..

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30,000-strong volunteer workforce ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minister

7 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations o ..

Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations of its 2022 projects, celebrate ..

7 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities

8 hours ago
 Storytellers, communication experts and advocates ..

Storytellers, communication experts and advocates to convene at Dignified Storyt ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.