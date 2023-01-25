MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand's prime minister on Wednesday succeeding Jacinda Ardern, who resigned less than one week ago.

Local media reported that in 1997 Hipkins was arrested during a student protest outside parliament in Wellington but was released due to lack of evidence of his guilt.

Hipkins called his new post "the biggest responsibility and the biggest privilege" of his life, as quoted by the NZHerald newspaper.

On January 22, Hipkins, who faced no competition during the leadership campaign, was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labour party as its leader. Similarly to the British political system, this granted him the opportunity to become the country's new head of government.

Ardern, who announced her resignation on January 19, had been in office since 2017. Hipkins served as education minister in her government.